|
|
Huggins
IVA "JO" HUGGINS (HICKS)
Jo Huggins was born March 28, 1936, in Jacksonville Florida and passed away on August 29, 2019, in Laguna Hills California. Jo was the only child of the late Lyman & Vera Hicks and loving wife (of the late William D. Huggins), mother of William Kyle Huggins (Karen), grandmother of Stephanie (Ethan) and William Carter Huggins, Great-grandmother to Gavin and Casey. Jo was a loving aunt to Valerie Scheich Whelan and Dale Gilbreath.
Jo attended Julia Landon High School in Jacksonville Florida class of 1954. She worked for The Broadway, Bullocks Department Store as the manager of the furniture department and Higgins Furniture in Tustin. Jo had a decorators' eye with a knack for creating beauty where ever she went. Jo had a love for animals and was especially fond of the many dogs she had as companions over the years. Jo also had a great love of the theater and music. Jo loved long car rides by the ocean and wonderful meals at the Five Crowns Inn in Corona Del Mar CA.
Jo's memorial will be a private burial at sea in Newport Beach California. Her family will be "drinking good champagne and listening to Phantom of the Opera", as Jo requested. She will be greatly missed.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019