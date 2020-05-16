Drury
On Saturday, May 9, 2020, Ivy Patricia Drury, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 98.
"Pat" was born on October 29, 1921 in London, England to Joseph and Amy Pigott. It was there in 1944 that she met her future husband Donald, an American soldier in the 101st Airborne Division of the U.S. Army. Eventually this love would bring Pat to America. She sailed on the S.S. America from Southampton, England on June 11, 1948, and arrived in New York on June 17, 1948. She was 26. On February 1,1950, she married Donald. They settled in Jacksonville, Florida next to his parents, Guy and Nellie Drury. She was thought of as a blessing to his entire family.
Pat's marriage to Donald lasted for 40 years until his death in 1990. She recently said that "40 years was not long enough". From time to time, Pat would share stories of her years in England. She was valedictorian of her school, experienced hunger during wartime and worked for a doctor as a receptionist, typist, and bookkeeper. He begged her not to go to America. But love could not be stopped!
She will be remembered as kind, loving, generous, and happy with a very strong-willed sense of independence. She had the sharpest mind and memory even in her last months and days. She loved to cook, sew, paint, garden, do cryptic crossword puzzles, listen to talk radio way into the morning hours and read. She never learned how to drive, but she was content staying at home. Her favorite place to be was sitting on the front porch. A milestone and an exciting time for her was on November 16, 2004, when she became a U.S. citizen. She received a letter of congratulations from President George W. Bush. She was 82.
She was preceded in death by her husband Donald H. Drury, Sr., her son Michael Drury, and a son-in-law Ronald D. Smith. She is survived by her children, Donald H. (Karen) Drury, Jr. and Pamela Smith, grandchildren Shane, Matthew, Kayla, Scott and Shelby, a sister-in-law Dyanne McGowan, and several nieces and nephews all of whom she loved very much.
A graveside service will be scheduled at a later date. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to one of her favorite charities that she donated to regularly: American Red Cross, City Rescue Mission, Disabled American Veterans, Purple Heart Service Foundation, or Salvation Army Northeast Florida. The family would also like to thank Will, Sherry, and niece Karen for all the care they provided to our Mother. It allowed her to stay in her home of 70 years. We are grateful.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
On Saturday, May 9, 2020, Ivy Patricia Drury, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 98.
"Pat" was born on October 29, 1921 in London, England to Joseph and Amy Pigott. It was there in 1944 that she met her future husband Donald, an American soldier in the 101st Airborne Division of the U.S. Army. Eventually this love would bring Pat to America. She sailed on the S.S. America from Southampton, England on June 11, 1948, and arrived in New York on June 17, 1948. She was 26. On February 1,1950, she married Donald. They settled in Jacksonville, Florida next to his parents, Guy and Nellie Drury. She was thought of as a blessing to his entire family.
Pat's marriage to Donald lasted for 40 years until his death in 1990. She recently said that "40 years was not long enough". From time to time, Pat would share stories of her years in England. She was valedictorian of her school, experienced hunger during wartime and worked for a doctor as a receptionist, typist, and bookkeeper. He begged her not to go to America. But love could not be stopped!
She will be remembered as kind, loving, generous, and happy with a very strong-willed sense of independence. She had the sharpest mind and memory even in her last months and days. She loved to cook, sew, paint, garden, do cryptic crossword puzzles, listen to talk radio way into the morning hours and read. She never learned how to drive, but she was content staying at home. Her favorite place to be was sitting on the front porch. A milestone and an exciting time for her was on November 16, 2004, when she became a U.S. citizen. She received a letter of congratulations from President George W. Bush. She was 82.
She was preceded in death by her husband Donald H. Drury, Sr., her son Michael Drury, and a son-in-law Ronald D. Smith. She is survived by her children, Donald H. (Karen) Drury, Jr. and Pamela Smith, grandchildren Shane, Matthew, Kayla, Scott and Shelby, a sister-in-law Dyanne McGowan, and several nieces and nephews all of whom she loved very much.
A graveside service will be scheduled at a later date. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to one of her favorite charities that she donated to regularly: American Red Cross, City Rescue Mission, Disabled American Veterans, Purple Heart Service Foundation, or Salvation Army Northeast Florida. The family would also like to thank Will, Sherry, and niece Karen for all the care they provided to our Mother. It allowed her to stay in her home of 70 years. We are grateful.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 16 to May 17, 2020.