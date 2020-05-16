Ivy Drury
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ivy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Drury
On Saturday, May 9, 2020, Ivy Patricia Drury, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 98.
"Pat" was born on October 29, 1921 in London, England to Joseph and Amy Pigott. It was there in 1944 that she met her future husband Donald, an American soldier in the 101st Airborne Division of the U.S. Army. Eventually this love would bring Pat to America. She sailed on the S.S. America from Southampton, England on June 11, 1948, and arrived in New York on June 17, 1948. She was 26. On February 1,1950, she married Donald. They settled in Jacksonville, Florida next to his parents, Guy and Nellie Drury. She was thought of as a blessing to his entire family.
Pat's marriage to Donald lasted for 40 years until his death in 1990. She recently said that "40 years was not long enough". From time to time, Pat would share stories of her years in England. She was valedictorian of her school, experienced hunger during wartime and worked for a doctor as a receptionist, typist, and bookkeeper. He begged her not to go to America. But love could not be stopped!
She will be remembered as kind, loving, generous, and happy with a very strong-willed sense of independence. She had the sharpest mind and memory even in her last months and days. She loved to cook, sew, paint, garden, do cryptic crossword puzzles, listen to talk radio way into the morning hours and read. She never learned how to drive, but she was content staying at home. Her favorite place to be was sitting on the front porch. A milestone and an exciting time for her was on November 16, 2004, when she became a U.S. citizen. She received a letter of congratulations from President George W. Bush. She was 82.
She was preceded in death by her husband Donald H. Drury, Sr., her son Michael Drury, and a son-in-law Ronald D. Smith. She is survived by her children, Donald H. (Karen) Drury, Jr. and Pamela Smith, grandchildren Shane, Matthew, Kayla, Scott and Shelby, a sister-in-law Dyanne McGowan, and several nieces and nephews all of whom she loved very much.
A graveside service will be scheduled at a later date. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to one of her favorite charities that she donated to regularly: American Red Cross, City Rescue Mission, Disabled American Veterans, Purple Heart Service Foundation, or Salvation Army Northeast Florida. The family would also like to thank Will, Sherry, and niece Karen for all the care they provided to our Mother. It allowed her to stay in her home of 70 years. We are grateful.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
1426 Rowe Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32208
904-768-2596
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved