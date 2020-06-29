Griswell
The Horatio Alger Association mourns the passing of J. Barry Griswell, former Board Member and 2003 Horatio Alger Award recipient. An extraordinary philanthropist, Barry was committed to providing promising young people with the resources needed to overcome adversity and pursue their dreams through higher education. He was an active member of the Association and served on the Board of Directors for almost a decade. In 2006, he and his Life Partner Michele chaired the 59th Annual Horatio Alger Awards events, and he was a generous sponsor of the Association's Giving Clubs.
Barry was a hardworking business leader who achieved the American Dream and made it possible for others to do the same. He was involved with many charitable organizations and sought to build alliances among them, including between the Horatio Alger Association and Scholarship America. He was dedicated to helping others learn and grow and his legacy will live on with all who knew him.
We are grateful to Barry for his contributions and leadership of our organization, and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
The Horatio Alger Association mourns the passing of J. Barry Griswell, former Board Member and 2003 Horatio Alger Award recipient. An extraordinary philanthropist, Barry was committed to providing promising young people with the resources needed to overcome adversity and pursue their dreams through higher education. He was an active member of the Association and served on the Board of Directors for almost a decade. In 2006, he and his Life Partner Michele chaired the 59th Annual Horatio Alger Awards events, and he was a generous sponsor of the Association's Giving Clubs.
Barry was a hardworking business leader who achieved the American Dream and made it possible for others to do the same. He was involved with many charitable organizations and sought to build alliances among them, including between the Horatio Alger Association and Scholarship America. He was dedicated to helping others learn and grow and his legacy will live on with all who knew him.
We are grateful to Barry for his contributions and leadership of our organization, and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.