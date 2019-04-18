METZ

J. Harry Metz, 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019. He was born on June 7, 1925 in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Harry served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He and his family moved to Jacksonville in 1969 where he owned and operated Delta Construction Co. until he retired. Harry was predeceased in death by his first wife, Hilda. He is survived by his loving wife, Betty; his children Rick (Fran), Steve (Marian) and Don Metz; his step daughters Ginger and Kelly and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A memorial service in Harry's honor will be held Saturday, April 20, at 11:00 A.M. at the Arlington Baptist Church in Jacksonville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Church's building fund at 6009 Arlington Road, Jacksonville, Fl. 32211.

Arrangements are being handled by, Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd. (904)744-8422.