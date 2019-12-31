|
J Henson Markham Jr. of Jacksonville FL passed away at age 85 on Tuesday, December 24th. He died peacefully, in-home hospice care, at his son's, surrounded by a loving family with Bach playing in the background. He is survived by his son Brian, brother Tom, and two granddaughters. Born to Henson Sr. and Wilma in 1934 his love of music was evident throughout his life. As a child, he played double bass for the Jacksonville Symphony in its inaugural season. After graduating from the University of the South he did stints as a skipper in the Caribbean and the Army before moving to New York and began a 30-year career in the music business. Henson then retired to Jacksonville to care for his aging mother. In Jacksonville, he founded and served as Impresario of the Good Shepherd Chamber Music Society as well as president of the Friday Musicale. In addition to being a patron and promoter of classical music throughout his life, he was committed to mentoring young musicians and was noted to have a knack for bringing new musicians together and expanding their repertoire. A life celebration will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Jacksonville, at 2 pm on Saturday, Jan. 4th. The Markham family has asked that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the National Hospice Foundation.
