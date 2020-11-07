Jones
J. Malcolm Jones, Jr., born March 23, 1953, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 28, 2020. A 4th generation native of Jacksonville, Malcolm attended San Jose Elementary School and the The Bolles School. He graduated from Bolles in 1971 where he excelled as a running back on the football team. Malcolm attended East Carolina University on a football scholarship before transferring to Wofford College, where graduated with a degree in economics in 1975.
Following college, Malcolm began a lifelong career in banking, beginning at Florida National Bank followed by a brief stop at Stockton, Whatley & Davin. In 1990 he pursued his entrepreneurial spirit by purchasing American Federal Savings & Loan Bank, which was renamed Florida Bank. He successfully operated and grew Florida Bank until it was sold in 1994 to AmSouth Bank, where he stayed on as market president for the next year. After 'retiring' from AmSouth, he went to work for The St. Joe Company where he served as Vice President and CFO from 1995 – 2000. Most recently, he served as Vice chairman & CEO of Florida Capital Group (Florida Capital Bank). In addition to his career endeavors, Malcolm firmly believed in giving back to the community through his time, talent and treasures. He was a long time board member and supporter of both the Nemours Children's Health System and the Bolles School and supported many other causes including Seamark Ranch Children's Home, Christian Family Chapel, City Rescue Mission and North Florida School of Special Education, among many others.
Malcolm was married to the love of his life, Leslie, for 45 faithful years. They began dating while at The Bolles School and were inseparable ever since. together they built a legacy of family, faith and enduring friendships lead by Malcolm's steadfast guidance. He was a quiet force who always spoke with conviction and discernment. He raised his family to love God and to love and respect one another. He also took immense joy in mentoring young men as they navigated their personal and professional lives. He always saw the best in people and believed deeply in them. One of his greatest joys, however, was being 'Papa' to his eight grandchildren. He formed immense bonds with each of them and undoubtedly leaves an enduring legacy through every single one. They shared many adventures together including boating and fishing on the St. Johns River, trips to Gainesville to cheer on the Gators, golfing, 4-wheeling at the woods and along the Suwannee river and cheering them on at their many sporting events.
Malcolm is survived by his wife, Leslie, his mother, Mary Virginia Skinner Jones, his two children, J. Malcolm Jones III (Kate) and Whitney Dallas Jones Kampfe (Matthew); eight grandchildren: Malcolm (Mac) IV, West and Parke Jones; Isabella, Walker, Jeremiah, Eleanor and Theodore Kampfe. He is also survived by his brother, Edward Skinner Jones and his sister, Virginia Jones Charest (Wayde) and their children; Emily Law Jones, Ryan and Connor Charest.
Out of respect for the health concerns associated with COVID, the family will have a small memorial service for family and close friends.
For those wishing to give a gift in Malcolm's memory, the family has requested them to be directed to either of the following:
Christian Family Chapel 10365 Old St Augustine Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Nemours Children's Health System c/o Brittany Fowler 10140 Centurion Parkway North, Jacksonville, FL 32256 -or- www.https://secure.qgiv.com/event/ourpromise/page/givenow/
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com