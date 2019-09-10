|
Brennan
J. Michael "Mike" Brennan III (70), also known as "Pop-Pop" and "Coach," passed on August 17, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. He is predeceased by wife Katie and brother John Brennan. He is survived by daughters Chrissy (Matt) Warner and Amanda Brennan; grandchildren Ramsey, Beck, Darby, and Blair Warner; sisters Bryan (John) Nackashi, Patricia (Bill) Phelan, and Julie (Arthur) Tolis; and nieces and nephews. Always an avid sports fan, Michael lived in Jacksonville in the Old Ortega and Avondale neighborhoods most of his life and was a Bishop Kenny and Florida State University graduate. Over the years, he worked as a sportswriter for the Jacksonville Journal and a middle school teacher, athletic director, and coach for Duval County Public Schools. His family will have a memorial service at a later date TBD. In lieu of flowers please make contributions in his memory to Community Hospice, St. Vincent's Riverside, 1 Shircliff Way, 32204.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 10 to Sept. 15, 2019