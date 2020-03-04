|
J. Ralph Greene, age 82, transitioned to the land of the living on March 2, 2020, after a lengthy illness. His wife, Mrs. Patricia Greene; children, Carolyn and J. Ralph, II (Pamela); grandchildren, Antonio (LaTasha) and Jamal; great grandchildren, Dominic and Lena; a number of other relatives and friends will celebrate his life, 11AM, SATURDAY, March 7, 2020 at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, 2036 Silver Street, Rev. R.L. Gundy, Pastor, officiating, where he held faithful membership. Mr. Greene will rest in The Master's Touch Ministry, 4510 Soutel Dr. for visitation FRIDAY from 5PM until 7PM and Saturday at his church from 9AM until the hour of service. Interment will be in Jacksonville National Cemetery. Friends are asked to assemble at the church under the direction of ALPHONSO WEST MORTUARY, INC., 4409 Soutel Dr., (904) 766-9671 alphonsowestmortuary.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020