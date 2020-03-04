Florida Times-Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alphonso West Mortuary
4409 Soutel Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32208
(904) 766-9671
Reposing
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Master's Touch Ministry
4510 Soutel Dr.
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Master's Touch Ministry
4510 Soutel Dr.
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church
2036 Silver Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for J. Greene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J. Ralph Greene

Add a Memory
J. Ralph Greene Obituary
GREENE
J. Ralph Greene, age 82, transitioned to the land of the living on March 2, 2020, after a lengthy illness. His wife, Mrs. Patricia Greene; children, Carolyn and J. Ralph, II (Pamela); grandchildren, Antonio (LaTasha) and Jamal; great grandchildren, Dominic and Lena; a number of other relatives and friends will celebrate his life, 11AM, SATURDAY, March 7, 2020 at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, 2036 Silver Street, Rev. R.L. Gundy, Pastor, officiating, where he held faithful membership. Mr. Greene will rest in The Master's Touch Ministry, 4510 Soutel Dr. for visitation FRIDAY from 5PM until 7PM and Saturday at his church from 9AM until the hour of service. Interment will be in Jacksonville National Cemetery. Friends are asked to assemble at the church under the direction of ALPHONSO WEST MORTUARY, INC., 4409 Soutel Dr., (904) 766-9671 alphonsowestmortuary.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of J.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alphonso West Mortuary
Download Now