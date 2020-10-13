Jackson
J. Sheldon Jackson slipped and fell and suffered a hematoma on the brain. He was called home to be with the Lord on October 7th, 2020. He was born on October 9th, 1936 at St. Luke's Hospital in Jacksonville, FL. Being born into an Army family, he attended school in the Philippines, Germany and New York. He then returned to Jacksonville and graduated from Andrew Jackson High School.
He attended the University of Maryland and graduated from the University of Florida with a B.S. degree in Advertising and Public Relations. He was an active member of the Chi Phi Fraternity. Shortly after, he joined the Army and served in the Berlin Crisis. He was then employed by State Farm Insurance Company for 35 years and received his CPCU designation. He enjoyed traveling all over the world.
Sheldon was preceded in death by his parents Lt. Col James Jackson and Viola Roberson Jackson, his brothers Norman and Kenneth Jackson, and sister Sheila Scherck. He is survived by his loving wife Voncile whom he was married to for 59 years, and sons Randal, Alan and Kevin (Renee) Jackson. He was a loving grandfather to his granddaughter Kyla and grandsons Dalton, Landen, Grayson and Keelan Jackson and Garrett Weldon, and great granddaughter Adrianna Weldon. He is also survived by brother Ronnie (Linda) and siblings spouses' Pat Jackson and Dallas Scherck. Sheldon has many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held October 16th, 3:00PM at Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32211. Because of world conditions a private burial will take place at a later date at the National Cemetery in Jacksonville, FL. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the following:
-Community Hospice and Palliative Care
-Lewy Body Dementia Assoc, Inc
-American Parkinson's Disease Assoc
-Mayo Clinic Research
Please wear a mask. Temperatures will also be taken at the door of the service. Casual dress
