Mr. Jace Barr, 39, passed away on May 11, 2019. He is survived by a host of loving relatives and sorrowing friends. Funeral service will be held 12 PM, Fri., May 17, 2019, at Edgewood Cemetery, 4519 N. Edgewood Dr. Visitation will be held 11 AM at the cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to C. L. PAGE MORTUARY, INC., 3031 Moncrief Rd., CARLA L. PAGE, FDIC. Please sign the Guestbook at
http://WWW.CLPAGEMORTUARY.COM.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 15 to May 16, 2019