Home

POWERED BY

Services
C L Page Mortuary Inc
3031 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
(904) 353-4434
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
at the cemetery
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Edgewood Cemetery,
4519 N. Edgewood Dr.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jace Barr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jace Barr

Obituary Condolences

Jace Barr Obituary
BARR
Mr. Jace Barr, 39, passed away on May 11, 2019. He is survived by a host of loving relatives and sorrowing friends. Funeral service will be held 12 PM, Fri., May 17, 2019, at Edgewood Cemetery, 4519 N. Edgewood Dr. Visitation will be held 11 AM at the cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to C. L. PAGE MORTUARY, INC., 3031 Moncrief Rd., CARLA L. PAGE, FDIC. Please sign the Guestbook at
http://WWW.CLPAGEMORTUARY.COM.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 15 to May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now