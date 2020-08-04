Corbett
On April 11, 2020, Jack (Jake) Cochran Corbett, Jr. gained his angel wings. Jack was born August 17, 1953, in Jacksonville, FL to Jack Cochran Corbett, Sr. and Kathleen Gibson Corbett, who predeceased him. He is survived by his only sister, Carol (Bob) Yancey of Palm Coast. His two brothers, Tracey and Irving also predeceased him. Jack suffered from Parkinson's during his last few years and will be missed by his primary caregivers, Malibu and A.J.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Oaklawn Cemetery, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL.
