Hewell and Sons Funeral Home (Northside) - Jacksonville
4747 Main St N
Jacksonville, FL 32206
904-355-9545
Jack Cogburn
Jack Cogburn

Jack Cogburn Obituary
COGBURN
Funeral services for Jack Harrison Cogburn, 66, who passed away on April 25, 2020, will be held Wednesday at 10:00 AM from the graveside in Evergreen Cemetery (Gate #5) with Dr. David Thompson officiating. Mr. Cogburn was born in Waynesville, N. Carolina and was a longtime resident of Jacksonville, Florida. He was a Brick Mason by trade and was a member of the Christian faith. He is survived by his son, Jack C. Cogburn; 2 sisters, Annette Plemmans (Wayne), and Mary Jones (Dale); 4 brothers, Ron (Kathy), Larry (Barbara), Doug (Margie), and Tommy Cogburn (Brenda); 3 granddaughters, Cassity, Elizabeth and Serenity Cogburn. Arrangements under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32206 (904)355-9545.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
