O'Connor
Jack Edward O'Connor, 35, of St. Johns, FL, passed away on November 28, 2020. Jack loved life and enjoyed nothing more than being surrounded by his friends and family. Jack never knew a stranger and was loved by everyone. His deep belly laugh, loving bear hugs, and sarcastic sense of humor brightened every room he entered. He will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to know him, especially his loving parents, Gayle and Michael; brother and sister-in-law, Keifer and Britney; grandparents, Beverly and Carlos, Sally and Bob; Aunt Debbie; Aunt Darla (Cousin Scott); Uncle Roger and Aunt Barb (Cousins Brandon and Nick); Perry; and his amazing friends. Previously departed loved ones include his Uncle Rick and Cousin Tracy.
The family will celebrate Jack's life with a private gathering and will plan a future gathering with his many friends when appropriate. The family appreciates the tremendous outpouring of love and support by everyone who loved Jack.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com