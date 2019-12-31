|
Schang
The incomparable Jack Edward Schang died on December 27, 2019, in Winston-Salem, NC. He was 83 years old. He went from Indiana farm boy to CEO of Allied Van Lines at age 38. He ran Ryder-P.I.E., based in Jacksonville, his home since 1983, and was an executive with Qualcomm, North American Van Lines, and Rockwell-Collins, among other companies. He played a key role in the discovery and salvage of the Spanish galleon, Concepcion, which sank off the coast of the Dominican Republic in 1641. He delighted many with his tales and humor and was an eternal thorn in the side of the stuffy and pompous. He was narcissistic, short-tempered, smart, decisive, insightful, and very loving. He died from complications of kidney failure, heart failure, and, in his eyes, no longer being useful. He is survived by his brother and sister, John Schang of Geneseo, IL, and Joan Blain, of San Diego, CA; his son and step-daughter, Scott Schang of Winston-Salem, and Cheri Rigby of Seattle, WA; and also those hundreds of people who are better for having known him. If you didn't have the adventure of knowing him, we are sorry for your loss.
An online memorial will be held on January 18 at 1 pm Eastern. Please email [email protected] for details. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memoriam to the PBS Foundation.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020