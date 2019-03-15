BOWDEN

Jack Elsworth Bowden Jr, age 69 died in Jacksonville, FL on March 5, 2019. He was a FL native born in Jacksonville on December 11, 1949 to his mother Trudy Valerie Peacock and his father Jack Elsworth Bowden. Jack Elsworth Bowden Jr was a simple man and a hard worker. He began working at a young age, he learned handy-man work, construction, painting homes, and building docks. He eventually found his way into the pool and deck business where he retired as a foreman in 2010. Jack's favorite pastime was smoking meats/BBQ on the porch and sharing it with friends and family. He loved a good get-together. He was very proud of becoming a scuba diver and explored every spring, cave, and body of water that he could "get lost" in. Jack is survived by two grown children; Jack Elsworth Bowden III & Ginger Fawn Bowden; grandchildren, Jack Elsworth Bowden IV & Samantha Jayne Wright; great grandchild, Caden Carbone; sister, Melody Horne; brother, Emery Bowden Jr.; and nephews, Emery Bowden III and Heath Horne. A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, May 11th in Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin. Family members are welcome to arrive up to an hour early. Service will be followed by a celebration of life at 4pm. Details will be given at the service. Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary