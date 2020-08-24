Flood
Jack Raymond Flood, 92, passed away on August 21, 2020, in the presence of his family. He was born on February 13, 1928, in Lake Worth, Florida, to John Aloysius Flood and Luetta Hopkins Porter Flood. Jack enjoyed fishing and reading. He was a passionate, caring, loving, and devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a good friend to many. He had a kind, giving, and humble heart. His gentle hands and fond memories will be remembered and cherished by his family. He served in the United States National Guard for six years. He had 40 years of service in The Fire and Rescue Department Services in Duval County. Jack was a member of Local 122 Fire Fighters Union, The Retired Fire Fighters Association, Prince of Peace Catholic Church, and The Knights of Columbus. He was a strong advocate for Food For The Poor, and he built and helped build many homes for families in Jamacia. He helped fund a well for running water in a village in Nicaragua. Jack leaves behind his children, Michael Marchionda, wife, Gloria; Deborah Simon, husband, Carl; Jack Flood, wife, Nafhe; and Cynthia Price, husband, Ronald; 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at Ponte Vedra Valley, 4740 Palm Valley Rd, Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 2 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to foodforthepoor.org
. Please sign the online guestbook at www.pontevedravalley.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com