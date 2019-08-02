|
Holland
Jack N. Holland 77, passed away July 31, 2019, in his home in Jacksonville, FL. surrounded by his loving family. Jack was born in Jacksonville, Fl. to Jack and Gladys Margaret Holland. He graduated from Andrew Jackson H.S. and attended Ouachita Baptist University in Arkansas.
Jack was known as the kindest and most selfless person to all those that encountered him. He was most known for his extraordinary sense of humor and random acts of kindness. Jack was employed by Baptist Medical Center for 32 years followed by 14 years at the Florida Georgia Blood Alliance.
Jack is survived by his loving wife Gail of 36 years, Brother Terrell Holland, Children Terresa L. Cox, Jason W. Holland, and Laurie M. Holland (Savanna), Grandsons Steven Cox, Trevor Cox, and Mason J. Holland; also many dear relatives and friends.
Celebration of LIfe services will be held at 2 p.m, Wednesday, August 7th at Southside Baptist Church 1435 Atlantic Blvd.32207 (San Marco) with a reception to follow. Dr.John Oliver to officiate
