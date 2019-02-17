BATEH

Jack (Yacoub) John Bateh, 86, passed away at home on February 14, 2019. Jack was born in Ramallah, Palestine on January 11, 1933 to Hanna and Maria Bateh. He immigrated to the United States in 1947 where he graduated from Andrew Jackson High School, then served in the United States Army and Army Reserve. He became a successful business man, running several JJ sandwich shops around Jacksonville. He lived an active lifestyle and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Jack was a charter member and former president of the Ramallah American Club of Jacksonville, and a 40-year member of the William Barnett Masonic Lodge #187. He was a man of great integrity and took pride in his culture and heritage. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Jack is predeceased by his parents, his sisters Alice Sallah and Helen Bateh, and his only son, John. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Suad (Sue), his four daughters, Jackie Dostie, Nancy Bateh, Marian Morris (Tim), Diane Richter (Tom), daughter-in-law, Grace and ten beautiful grandchildren whom he adored: David, Jacob, Derek, Andrew, Nicole, Victoria, Preston, Olivia, Michael and Zachary and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

All services will be held at St. John the Divine Greek Orthodox Church at 3850 Atlantic Blvd. Visitation will be held on Sunday (2/17) from 5:00 - 6:00pm with Trisagion service beginning at 6pm. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 10:00am with The Reverend Dr. Nicholas G. Louh, officiating. In lieu of flowers,

Memorial donations may be made to the Capital Campaign Building Fund at St. John the Divine Greek Orthodox Church. Please Sign the guestbook at www.Greenlawn Jacksonville.com

HARDAGE-GIDDENS, Greenlawn Chapel, 4300 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL. 32207 is serving the family. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary