Jack M. Ruby of Bryceville, Fl. passed away on 03/22/2019 with family and friends at his bedside.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife Mary, his parents Lillian and Raymond Ruby, Sr., and his brother Wayne (Karen).
He is survived by his sister Barbara Ruby, brothers Raymond (Sharon), Jerry(Ann), Steven(Tracy) and many nieces and nephews.
Jack was a Jacksonville native, an Air Force Veteran, a Ribault High Graduate, and he retired from JEA after 30 years of service.
A Memorial Service will be held in the Chapel of Callahan Funeral Home on Fri. 03/29/2019 @ 11:00a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or Community Hospice of N.E. Florida.
Condolences may be expressed at www.callahanfh.com.
Arrangements under the direction and care of Ellis & Charlotte McAninch, Callahan Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 27, 2019
