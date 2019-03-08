GOSSAGE

Jack Monroe Gossage, loving husband and father of six passed away (3/3/19) after a short but strong fight against cancer. He was born, the eldest son of Jack and Beatrice Gossage, in Waycross, GA; graduated from Ware County H.S. and attended college before joining the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He and his wife, Nancy, loved to travel, visiting each state as well as Canada, including Labrador and Newfoundland. They enjoyed many cruises together visiting the Eastern and Western Caribbean, Mexico, Bermuda, and Alaska. After a long career he retired from the Boilermakers Local Union # 199. He loved to work though, so he soon joined up with Mittauer and Associates Consulting Engineers as an Inspector. He loved his family and friends especially his friends from the VFW Post 7909. He would often say that he and his wife, Nancy, fell into a goldmine of wonderful new friends when they became life-time members of the VFW. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack (a fellow boilermaker), his mother Beatrice (a "Rosie the Riveter" welder during WWII), daughter Grace and brother Dennis. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, daughters Dianne (Gene), Tina (Jason), Teri (Mike), and Jackie (Jack), and brothers Coleman (Rose) and David. He is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom he loved greatly. Our hero will be laid to rest at Jacksonville National Cemetery. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary