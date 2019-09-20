|
Peterson
Jack Lee Peterson, 87, peacefully passed away Saturday morning, September 14, 2019. Born January 25, 1932 in Omaha, NE, Jack passionately embraced life's opportunities and fostered rich relationships throughout his years.
The first of six children to Harold and Ruth Peterson, Jack was educated at Walnut Hill Elementary School and Benson High School and earned a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from Creighton University and a graduate degree of Master of Science in Hospital Pharmacy from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. He practiced pharmacy before a distinguished career of more than 30 years with Eli Lilly & Company.
During high school and college, Jack dated Jacqueline Lea Gaskill and the two married in 1955. The couple enjoyed a loving, remarkable, 47-year marriage that took them to Missouri, Minnesota, California, Indiana, and cities in Florida before settling in Ponte Vedra Beach in 1996. Later in life, following Jackie's passing in 2002, Jack shared a special, 17-year relationship with Aurora Ave.
Jack had a lifelong passion for music. He sang in the church youth choir (Omaha), played banjo and piano, sang with The Big Orange (Jacksonville) and Sons of Beaches (Ponte Vedra Beach) barbershop groups, and sang with the Palms Presbyterian Church Choir. He also loved boating, sailing from his slip in Marina Del Rey, racing thistles in Indianapolis, and enjoying power boating in Minneapolis, Indianapolis, and Tampa Bay. He played basketball in his high school and college years, and later in life, Jack was a very active golfer. He was an avid fan of Nebraska Cornhuskers football and Creighton Bluejays basketball. Jack also had many new interests in the past 15 years, to include cultivating orchids, learning calligraphy, and welcoming purple martins to his backyard. More than anything, Jack enjoyed the richness of relationships with family, friends, neighbors, and members of local groups. He was patient, persistent, considerate, and gracious - - Jack was a true, gentle man.
Jack is survived by his sons Kyle (Tracy), John (Julie), and Andrew; granddaughters Elizabeth, Sarah, Audrey, Elsa, and Grace; grandson Lankston; and great grandchildren Amelia, Pierceson, and Ada. Jack also leaves behind his partner of 17 years, Aurora, his brothers Robert (Camilla) and Frank (Cindy), and sister Deanna. Jack is predeceased by his wife Jackie, infant daughter Kristen Lea, and infant son Wayne Lee. He also is predeceased by his sisters Janice (Ronald) and Melinda.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. (Eastern), Friday, October 4, 2019 at Palms Presbyterian Church, 3410 3rd Street South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250.
In addition, a memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. (Central), Monday, October 14, 2019 at Augustana Lutheran Church, 3647 Lafayette Avenue, Omaha, NE 68131. Jack's interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Jack asked that memorials in his name be sent to Community Hospice & Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257 ( https://www.communityhospice.com/give ). Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home...
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 20 to Sept. 29, 2019