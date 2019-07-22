Kermitz

On July 9th, 2019 Jack Anton Kermitz died at home under Community Hospice care in Jacksonville, Florida. Jack Kermitz is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Elizabeth Froud Kermitz and their three children, Robert Kermitz (Judy), Bethlynn Vearil (Jim) and James Kermitz (Amy), 6 grandchildren: Caroline, Claire, Madelynn, Katherine, Zachary and Jordan, and one great-grandson Dash.

He joined the United States Navy in 1951 during the Korean conflict. He was assigned to NAS Bermuda early in his Navy career where he met and married Elizabeth. He was also assigned to bases or training centers in Oceana VA, Memphis TN, Jacksonville FL, and Lemoore CA. He was honorably discharged in 1971 with the rank of a Senior Chief Petty Officer (E-8) specializing in Aviation Structural Maintenance. He spent much of his Navy career attached to aircraft fighter squadrons including deployments on aircraft carriers during the Vietnam War.

After retiring from the Navy and moving back to Jacksonville from California, Jack became a chemical plant operator for SCM-Glidco in Jacksonville Florida and retired again in 1998 to more fully enjoy life. Jack enjoyed traveling, gardening, going to movies and woodworking. He and Elizabeth traveled to numerous destinations by air and sea. He was especially fond of all things Disney including movies, theme parks, and cruises. His greatest joys were his grandchildren and he spent time creating challenging games and puzzles for them to solve. He will be greatly missed.

As an expression of their immense gratitude, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Community Hospice & Palliative Care Foundation, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257 or give online at www.communityhospice.com/give.

