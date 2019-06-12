Home

Marion Graham Mortuaries, Northside
1504 Gandy St
Jacksonville, FL 32208
(904) 765-0310
Jackie Allen Obituary
ALLEN
Mrs. Jackie Allen passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019. Memories will be cherished by her children; daughters, Audrey (Robert) Dixon, Carolyn (Robert) Bradley; sons, Edward B. Allen, Larry C. Allen; other relatives and friends. CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at We're For Jesus Church, 5000 N. Main Street. The late Mrs. Allen will rest in the Marion Graham, Jr. Chapel at the mortuary for visitation of friends on Friday, June 14th, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and in the church on Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Entombment will be in Edgewood Cemetery by MARION GRAHAM MORTUARIES,1504 Gandy Street, (904) 765-0310.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 12 to June 13, 2019
