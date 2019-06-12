|
Mrs. Jackie Allen passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019. Memories will be cherished by her children; daughters, Audrey (Robert) Dixon, Carolyn (Robert) Bradley; sons, Edward B. Allen, Larry C. Allen; other relatives and friends. CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at We're For Jesus Church, 5000 N. Main Street. The late Mrs. Allen will rest in the Marion Graham, Jr. Chapel at the mortuary for visitation of friends on Friday, June 14th, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and in the church on Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Entombment will be in Edgewood Cemetery by MARION GRAHAM MORTUARIES,1504 Gandy Street, (904) 765-0310.
