Jackie Lane Hamel, 67, passed away in Fernandina Beach, Florida after a brief battle with cancer. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, and grandfather. Jack was born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida and has lived in Lakeland since 2010. He was an extremely dedicated Hospice Chaplain with Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland, Florida and faithfully attended Outreach Baptist Church.

Jack was a graduate of Nathan Bedford Forrest High School. He went on to graduate from Luther Rice Seminary and Reformed Theological Seminary with a Masters of Divinity and Masters of Theology. Jack proudly served in the United States Air Force, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserves before retiring as a 2nd Lieutenant Air Force Chaplain. He was an ordained Baptist minister and pastored several churches throughout Florida, Mississippi and Arkansas. Jack loved spending time at the beach, kayaking, traveling and especially watching musicals.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Edna Hamel, his first wife, Brenda Duncan Hamel, daughter, Heather Elaine Hamel and sister, Glenda Hamel Bullock.

Jack is survived by his loving wife, Judith Hamel, brother, Timothy Hamel, his daughters Stephanie Blayney (Mark) and Melanie Robertson (Sean), step-children, Stephen Milner and Rachel Milner, and his grandchildren Sara, Eythan, Emily, Noah, Luke, Ashton, Ryel, Ever and his beloved dog Oscar.

Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, July 19, 2019 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Oxley-Heard Funeral Home, Fernandina Beach, Florida.

Funeral services will be at 11:00am on Saturday, July 20,2019 at Oxley-Heard Funeral Home, 1305 Atlantic Avenue, Fernandina Beach, Florida.

A graveside service & burial will follow at Riverside Memorial Park, 7242 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, Florida 32205.

