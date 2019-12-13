|
Illingworth
Jackie died on 12-11-19, shortly before her 95th birthday. Jackie was born in New York City and grew up in Holbrook, Long Island. She has been a resident of Jacksonville FL since 2003.
Jackie is survived by her children, whom she adored, Susan Illingworth (Sandy) of Jacksonville; and sons Thom (NC) and Scott (IA). She is also survived by her sister-in-law Muriel Schiavoni, (Indialantic, FL). Jackie was pre-deceased by her infant son from a former marriage, Robert Constant; her husband Herb Illingworth; and brother Alexander Schiavoni of Indialantic.
Jackie loved singing and was voted "most popular" girl at Sayville High School, class of 1942. As a teenager, she was a contributing reporter for 3 Long Island newspapers. After graduation, Jackie became a secretary at Columbia University and worked on the Manhattan Project during WWII. At age 20, she enlisted into the US Navy and sang with the Navy Band and the Paul Whiteman Orchestra as they entertained servicemembers. After WWII, Jackie enrolled as a voice major at the New York College of Music. At 25, Jackie met the love of her life, Herbert W. Illingworth. They were married for 56 years.
Jackie worked as an executive secretary at various universities. Throughout her life, Jackie would sing and perform in church choirs, operettas, symphonies, and little theatre performances. Jackie's lovely soprano voice and her dramatic ability found her in leading roles in various venues to include the Wilmington (Del) Opera Society, FWB Follies, Melbourne Civic Theatre, Surfside Players, Cocoa Dinner Theatre and the Brevard Community Orchestra Singers. Jackie performed solos in churches over the years.
Jackie was always active in her communities. She volunteered and served as Scout Den Mother, Hospital "Pink Lady", PTA, Band Boosters, and Riverside Tale Tellers. She was a member of the America Legion and the Space Coast Unit 75 of WAVES NATIONAL in Melbourne. Jackie will be missed but not forgotten. May she be free to sing with the angels and laugh with her husband Herb again.
A memorial service will be held in Jacksonville in Jan 2020. Visit hgriversidefuneralhome.com.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home.
To honor Jackie's love of singing, and for those so inclined, in lieu of flowers, she requested donations be made in her name to the Bridges of Harmony Chorus, PO Box 2302, Jacksonville FL 32203.
