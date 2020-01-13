|
Evelyn "Jackie" Beatrice. Crenshaw Sefton, 100, of Jacksonville, FL (Arlington, VA) passed away peacefully on Nov 14, 2019. Born in Farmville, VA on July 6, 1919 to William Haislip Crenshaw and Blanche Beazley Crenshaw. Attended State Teachers College (Longwood University), Farmville, 1937, and graduating from National Art School, Washington, D.C. 1940. Married to Robert (Bob) Dorsey Sefton Sr (predeceased) on Jan 17, 1942 for 60 yrs. She is survived by 4 children (1 son and 3 daughters) 7 Grandchildren (1 predeceased), 10 Great Grandchildren. Career of 25 yrs in Arlington County School system: School Crossing Guard then as a School Health Aid, D.H.R for Yorktown High School - Arlington County, VA. And previously Kann's Department Store – Arlington, VA. Active in PTA and a Girl Scout leader in community. Upon retiring, Jackie and Bob moved to Jacksonville, FL in 1987 to enjoy the sun. Flower arranging became a passion, honored as a life member in Ribault Garden Club/ Magnolia Circle – Beaches – Jax Bch, FL. She enjoyed camping, dancing, watching football (Washington Redskins and Jacksonville Jaguars), gardening/horticulture, music, reading, and her pets. More than anything she cherished family gatherings - seeing the family have fun with belly-aching laugher. She was caring, funny, and saw beauty and joy in the simple things of life. She was forever young and her loving laughter will be missed. A special thank you to the staff of Atria Senior Living/Memory Care in Jacksonville, Avante Villa at Jacksonville Beach, and the Community Hospice & Palliative Care, Jacksonville for their loving care of Jackie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Community Hospice & Palliative Foundation, 4266 Sunbeam Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32257 or online at www.communityhospice.com. The family will receive friends at HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10:30-11am.The Celebration of Life service will immediately follow at the funeral home at 11am.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19, 2020