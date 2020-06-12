Stratmann
Jackie Stratmann ended life on earth Monday, 9 June, at 1:00 PM, with the family present as Father James Barnhill delivered last rites at Windsor at Ortega.
Jackie is the wife of 69 years to Captain Charles I Stratmann, U.S. Navy. The couple had three sons, Charles, Mark (preceded his mother in death), and Eric Stratmann and many grandchildren and even more great-grandchildren.
The Stratmann's lived at their St. Augustine Beach home for forty years. Charles and Jackie met and were married in San Diego, CA, where the naval officer was first stationed. Foreign service tours with family in Italy, Spain, and Puerto Rico. Three tours in Jacksonville resulted in Florida residency and their retired years in St. Augustine. Jackie loved to travel and always responded with enthusiasm for the next tour of duty and always actively participated in local activities. Although a loyal Episcopalian, her illness prevented her from attending services at St. Peters on 103rd Street. There will be no public funeral.
Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park is in charge of the arrangements
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.