Jackson Ervin Chase Jr., 94, passed away on Nov. 26th, 2019. He was born on July 21st, 1925 in Miami, Florida and raised as the only child to Jackson Sr. and Grace Chase (Green). Growing up in Miami, he was a Sea Scout, BSA and joined the United States Coast Guard in 1942 at the age of 17. As the Coast Guard was part the Navy during World War II, he was assigned to a transport ship and sailed around the world.
After the war, Jack was among the first veterans to attend college on the G. I. Bill and enrolled in the University of Miami. He was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration in 1949. He would work in sales for the next fifty years.
While attending the University of Miami, he met Nancy Peeples, who was his wife for forty years until her death from cancer in 1989. They had five children: Jackson "Jack" Chase III (Debbie), Jill Chase Hutto (Patrick), Jason "Jay" Chase (Tammy), Julie Chase Shumer, and Jonson "Jon" Chase (Lisa) and grandchildren: Jackson IV, Lauren (Sean), Ashley, Heather, Kevin, Heather, Austin, Samantha, and Jason Jr. "Cosmo."
Throughout his life, Jack's interests included racquetball, transcendental meditation, the beaches, martinis, and "a great breakfast," especially at the Beach Hut in Jax Beach.
A celebration of his life will be held on the weekend of his 95th birthday, Saturday the 25th of July, at Ragtime Tavern in Atlantic Beach from 12:00 to 3:00 pm.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 21 to Jan. 26, 2020