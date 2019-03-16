|
|
NORRIS
Jacob Vann Norris, 24, of Jacksonville, FL, born Sept. 13, passed away March 8, 2019 in St Mary's GA. He leaves behind his mother and father, Shelly and John Norris, a sister, Grace, two brothers, Luke and Dylan, grandparents Sue and John Norris, Scotti and David Vann, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Jacob attended Cedar Hills Baptist Church and Christian School, Orange Park High and graduating from Baldwin High, making many friends along the way. Family and friends are invited to share in a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at Cedar Hills Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Saturday March 16 at 11 AM.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 16, 2019