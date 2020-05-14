Jacque Ganzel
Ganzel
On the afternoon of May 12th Jacque Frost Ganzel, of Jacksonville Florida died at the age of 91.
Jacque worked at Heritage Paper Company for 30 plus years, and she also worked at the Stein Mart on University Blvd. for 20 plus years. She was always dressed to impress. When she wasn't working she loved to go to the flea market. Jacque and her daughter Kory would attend the 450-mile long yard sale each summer where she was always in search of another head vase or elegant pin.
Jacque will be missed by all. She is preceded in death by her mother Elizabeth Frost, father John Frost, and daughter Kelly Eberhardt. She is survived by her daughter Kory (Joe) Murphy, grandchildren Lindsey (Chris) Elmore, Jennifer Baldwin, Todd Murphy, and Brett Murphy. Two great-grandchildren Nathan Elmore and Gavin Elmore. Sister Barbara Wolfe, brothers John (Terry) Frost, and Mark (Tommye) Frost and several nieces and nephews
A celebration of life will follow once we can gather to celebrate.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
