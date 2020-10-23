Kerce
Mrs. Jacqueline Christine Kerce, age 84, of Yulee, FL passed away peacefully on October 22, at the St. Vincent's Riverside Hospice Center, Jacksonville, FL. Jacqueline was born in Jacksonville, to the late Chauncey and Olive Smith. She lived in Jacksonville for many years before relocating to Yulee, over 20 years ago.
She was a member of Zoar Congregational Methodist Church of Jacksonville, FL and loved her church family dearly. "Mammie" as she was known to those closest to her, loved the Lord and enjoyed taking care of her home and spending time with her family.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Frank (Pop) Kerce. One great-granddaughter, Emilee Petteway and sister, Louise Bullard. Mrs. Jacqueline is survived by her son, Ronald Kerce (Stephanie) of Macclenny, FL; daughters Patricia Kerce of Yulee, FL and Lisa Kerce of Yulee, FL. Four grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services to honor the life of Mrs. Jacqueline will be held on Monday, October 26th at Old Plank Road Baptist Church, Jacksonville, FL with Pastors James Carter, Larry McGinley and Troy King officiating. Visitation with the family will be held from 6 to 8 P.M. Sunday, October 25th at Guerry Funeral Home. Interment will immediately follow the funeral services in Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, Jacksonville, FL.
Guerry Funeral Home, U.S. 90 E., Macclenny, FL has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Please visit our website and sign the online guestbook at www.guerryfuneralhome.net
