1/1
Jacqueline Christine Kerce
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kerce
Mrs. Jacqueline Christine Kerce, age 84, of Yulee, FL passed away peacefully on October 22, at the St. Vincent's Riverside Hospice Center, Jacksonville, FL. Jacqueline was born in Jacksonville, to the late Chauncey and Olive Smith. She lived in Jacksonville for many years before relocating to Yulee, over 20 years ago.
She was a member of Zoar Congregational Methodist Church of Jacksonville, FL and loved her church family dearly. "Mammie" as she was known to those closest to her, loved the Lord and enjoyed taking care of her home and spending time with her family.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Frank (Pop) Kerce. One great-granddaughter, Emilee Petteway and sister, Louise Bullard. Mrs. Jacqueline is survived by her son, Ronald Kerce (Stephanie) of Macclenny, FL; daughters Patricia Kerce of Yulee, FL and Lisa Kerce of Yulee, FL. Four grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services to honor the life of Mrs. Jacqueline will be held on Monday, October 26th at Old Plank Road Baptist Church, Jacksonville, FL with Pastors James Carter, Larry McGinley and Troy King officiating. Visitation with the family will be held from 6 to 8 P.M. Sunday, October 25th at Guerry Funeral Home. Interment will immediately follow the funeral services in Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, Jacksonville, FL.
Guerry Funeral Home, U.S. 90 E., Macclenny, FL has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Please visit our website and sign the online guestbook at www.guerryfuneralhome.net
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Guerry Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Funeral service
Old Plank Road Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Interment
Gethsemane Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Guerry Funeral Homes - Macclenny
420 East Macclenny Ave
Macclenny, FL 32063
904-259-2211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved