1/
Jacqueline (Albury) Dewey
1971 - 2020
{ "" }
Dewey
Jacqueline Albury Dewey, age 48, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, FL. She was born December 22, 1971, in Avon Park, FL to James Wayne Albury, Sr. and Sandra Ford. Jacque was a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Orange Park, FL, and served as a Board Chair for the Grace Episcopal Day School.
She is survived by her husband – Zach Dewey of Fleming Island, FL; daughter – Regan Dewey of Fleming Island, FL; son – Garrett Dewey of Fleming Island, FL; mother – Sandra Hill (Ira, Sr.) of Sebring, FL; father – James Wayne Albury, Sr. of Tennessee; brothers – Wayne Albury (Brandy) of Sebring, FL; Ira Hill, Jr. (Tiffany) of Sebring, FL; sister – Stacy Hill of Sebring, FL. She is also survived by her grandmothers – Hazel Ford and Betty Hill; nieces and nephews – Dalton McIntyre, Cayleb Albury, Devin Hill, Logan Hill, Bentley Hill, Jayee Hill, and numerous uncles and aunts.
A memorial celebration will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, at 6:00 PM on the grounds of Grace Episcopal Day School in Orange Park, FL. In lieu of flowers, condolences may be sent in the form of a memorial contribution to the Grace Episcopal School Scholarship Fund.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870.
Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com
Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Grace Episcopal Day School
Funeral services provided by
Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home
4001 Sebring Parkway
Sebring, FL 33870-1681
(863) 385-0125
July 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Homes and Crematory
