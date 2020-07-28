1/1
Jacqueline Holloman
1981 - 2020
Holloman
Jacqueline Marie Holloman (38) slept away on Monday, July 20, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, Berry Jordan; parents, Joya and William Holloman; sister, Monique Battle; brothers, William Holloman and Jayland Holloman; in-laws, Berry and Jennette Jordan; and a host of grandparents, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Graveside Rites will be held 1:00pm, Wed., July 29 at the Evergreen Cemetery, 4535 N Main St. Services from the Heart in the care of the Southside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 2212 Emerson St. (904) 399-4150.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
