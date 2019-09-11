|
DAVIS-WHITED
Jacqueline (Jacquie) Porter Davis Whited 1925-2019
Jacquie was born and raised in Jacksonville, FL. She attended Robert E. Lee High School. She was married to Oscar "Bob" Bryan Davis in 1942.
Jacquie traveled the world as a Navy wife and the mother of three children. She was the church secretary for many years and played the piano for some of the services. Her life with "Bob" was a dream come true for her. When the "love of her life"; Bob, passed at an early age, Jacquie earned her Real Estate Brokers license and went to work on creating a successful career developing quadplex apartments and subcontracting private homes. Jacquie was ahead of her time in terms of becoming a businesswoman and certainly an independent woman.
Jacquie later married Fred Whited, her "Freddy". Fred and Jacquie traveled the United States in their motorhome for many years. They were always laughing, dancing, and just living life until Fred's passing. Always with an extraordinary sense of humor, love for dancing and just having fun. The room lit up when Jacquie entered it. There were countless people that Jacquie lent a helping hand to throughout her life. Many will remember her generosity.
She also was spiritual. She loved the Lord and took Jesus Christ as her savior, a comfort to her family.
She was predeceased by her son, Charles (Robbie) Robert Davis.
She is survived by her son, Barry Davis (Mary Lou) and her daughter Carol Stokes (John). Three grandchildren, Jimmy Davis, Nicole Davis, Carmen Hall (Ryan) and great-grandchildren: Landry Davis, Aubrey Davis, Shaun Davis, Ryker Hall, and Braxton Hall.
A memorial service will be held at Jacksonville Memory Gardens on September 13, 2019. Visitation will be at 10:30 and the Memorial service will be at 11:00.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019