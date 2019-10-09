Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ponte Vedra Valley Funeral Home
4750 Palm Valley Road
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
(904) 285-1130
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Episcopal Church
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacquelyn Harrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacquelyn Brinkley Harrell


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Jacquelyn Brinkley Harrell Obituary
Harrell
Jacquelyn Brinkley Harrell, 86, of Atlantic Beach, Florida, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. Jackie was born on August 24, 1933, in Montgomery, Alabama, to Eunice Mae and Dubois Brinkley. She graduated from Sidney Lanier High School and upon graduation worked for New York Life Insurance Company. Jackie married "Coach" Walter Allen "Tater" Harrell in 1953 and relocated to Jacksonville in 1957. She worked the reception desk at St. Vincent's Hospital and several years later started a 40+ year career at Kuhn Flowers. She was a member of the Murray Hill United Methodist Church and transferred to the Beaches United Methodist Church after moving to Atlantic Beach in 1972. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Allen; a sister, Betty Sue Stocker; and a brother, Joe Robert Brinkley. She is survived by her two sons, Brinkley Allen (daughter-in-law, Elizabeth) and Bradley Meredith (Ellen); four grandchildren, Meredith, Robert, Alexandra and William; and sister, Ella Mae Eggers; brother-in-law, William Meredith Harrell; along with several nieces and nephews. She is leaving many wonderful friendships from throughout the years including her bridge group, her Kuhn's coworkers, her neighbors, and other dear friends. Jackie loved bridge, gardening, traveling, bingo, slot machines, and most of all talking. She was a great conversationalist and would talk to anyone as if they were her best friend. She will be missed by many and her "Jackie-isms" will be remembered forever. Arrangements are being provided by Ponte Vedra Valley Funeral Home. A Memorial Service is planned for Saturday, October 12, 2019, 11 am at Christ Episcopal Church in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. Please sign the online guestbook at www.pontevedravalley.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacquelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now