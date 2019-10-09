|
Jacquelyn Brinkley Harrell, 86, of Atlantic Beach, Florida, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. Jackie was born on August 24, 1933, in Montgomery, Alabama, to Eunice Mae and Dubois Brinkley. She graduated from Sidney Lanier High School and upon graduation worked for New York Life Insurance Company. Jackie married "Coach" Walter Allen "Tater" Harrell in 1953 and relocated to Jacksonville in 1957. She worked the reception desk at St. Vincent's Hospital and several years later started a 40+ year career at Kuhn Flowers. She was a member of the Murray Hill United Methodist Church and transferred to the Beaches United Methodist Church after moving to Atlantic Beach in 1972. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Allen; a sister, Betty Sue Stocker; and a brother, Joe Robert Brinkley. She is survived by her two sons, Brinkley Allen (daughter-in-law, Elizabeth) and Bradley Meredith (Ellen); four grandchildren, Meredith, Robert, Alexandra and William; and sister, Ella Mae Eggers; brother-in-law, William Meredith Harrell; along with several nieces and nephews. She is leaving many wonderful friendships from throughout the years including her bridge group, her Kuhn's coworkers, her neighbors, and other dear friends. Jackie loved bridge, gardening, traveling, bingo, slot machines, and most of all talking. She was a great conversationalist and would talk to anyone as if they were her best friend. She will be missed by many and her "Jackie-isms" will be remembered forever. Arrangements are being provided by Ponte Vedra Valley Funeral Home. A Memorial Service is planned for Saturday, October 12, 2019, 11 am at Christ Episcopal Church in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. Please sign the online guestbook at www.pontevedravalley.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019