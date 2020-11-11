Batteh
Jamal "Jimmy" John Batteh, age 86, passed away on March 17, 2020, surrounded by his family. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend to many, Jimmy was born on April 29, 1933, in Ramallah, Palestine, to Jaleel John and Thuraya Batteh. He immigrated to the U.S. at age 14 in December 1947 with his eldest sister Mary, joining their father and other family. He was a member of the large Christian Palestinian community in Jacksonville and was a charter member of the Ramallah American Club of Jacksonville.
Armed with an incredible work ethic and an entrepreneurial spirit, Jimmy was a teenager when he opened a grocery store/deli on Market Street. Later, he ventured into the food service business, where he successfully owned sandwich shops/cafes throughout the downtown and Southside areas and was known as a downtown Jacksonville icon.
In 1956, Jimmy married the love of his life, Mariam Bajalia Batteh. They had three children and celebrated 55 years together before she preceded him in death in 2011. A consummate family man, he instilled in his children God first, then family. He stressed the importance of hard work, respect, and humility, and guided them with a loving touch and inspiration.
A devout Catholic, Jimmy was a longtime parishioner of San Jose Catholic Church and lived his faith every day. When asked how he was doing, he would respond, "thank God for life!" An eternal optimist, he looked for the positive in every situation and in every person. He was known for his generous heart, respect, and dignity for all, his wit and sense of humor, and infectious laugh! He lived life with passion and compassion.
Always eager to learn, he loved listening to autobiographical audiotapes of businessmen, presidents, and other leaders. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Jaleel and Thuraya Batteh, his wife Mariam Bajalia Batteh, his siblings Mary Batteh Doyle, Lily Batteh Omran, and Michel Batteh. He is survived by his children, daughter Joy Batteh-Freiha, sons Jerry and James Batteh, his grandsons Nicholas and Christopher Freiha, numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 21 at 10:00 A.M. at San Jose Catholic Church, 3619 Toledo Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32217. The family will receive friends and family beginning at 9:00 A.M. Protective face masks will be required for entry.
Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Funeral Home is serving the family.
