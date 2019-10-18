|
Foerster
My Dad, James A. Foerster, and I always had this thing about letters. He liked getting them, and I liked writing them. He was the recipient of my reflections from college, parenthood, and middle age.
Dear Dad, I just want to write one more note as we say our earthly farewells on 10/07/19.
As an electrical engineer, you have always worried about getting every task done precisely. Even as you faced your own demise, you addressed your end with practicality, including having your eulogy written ten years ago. (You wanted to hear what people had to say while you could still enjoy it).
In some of our later conversations, you worried that you hadn't done enough with the life you had been given. To my butterscotch and bearclaw pastry loving father (shall I mention how you became so enamored by your pastry delights that you forgot to pick up your teenage children from a science fair?), I am giving you permission to rest!
At the age of 87, you have done more than enough, even as you struggled with your own imperfections. You raised eight children, each of whom earned college degrees. (More importantly, they all inherited your ability to discuss any issue around the supper table, much to the distress of some wide-eyed visitors.) You stayed married for 65 years to the same woman (Catherine F. Foerster, wife extraordinaire)! You have been a wise and helpful advisor to your 14 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild, even ruining a closed-door by running through it when one of them had an emergency. You built a coil manufacturing company, J-4 Inc, which became your own personal vocational training enterprise for your sometimes unenthusiastic teenage brood. When you retired after 40+ years, you quietly donated the J-4 building and acreage to your Pomona Park community for a much-needed fitness center, known as the Putnam Health & Fitness Center. You then spent many years encouraging its growth.
That donation sums up what I've always known about you, Dad.
You have always had a giving heart. You have always tried your best, which is the same advice you imparted to your children.
Speaking of the best, I certainly hope you didn't withhold any secret ingredients from son Jamie as you shared your recipes for fried potatoes and holiday ham. We want to continue enjoying a taste which, so far, only you've been able to provide. I also am planning on giving your very best dog Gracie (your furry comforter) an extra treat without making her behave first.
I love you, Dad. I'm not saying good bye-just good job. I'll see you someday on the other side........ From your ever sentimental child #5, Sarah.....
Here's one last countdown from your children 1-8 (a tradition started to keep any wanderers from being left behind during outings): Laura #1 (Laurence), Andy #2 (Jenny), Lisa #3 (Larry), Thom #4 (Diana), Sarah #5 (Rod), Jamie #6 (Karen), Sam #7 (Alice) and Cathy #8 (Jay). Your grandchildren are eating chocolate kisses in your honor. (Cathleen, Jennifer, Elizabeth, Steven, Mary, Rebecca, Taylor, Zachary, Katie, Andy, Emma, Will, Isaac, and Georgie, plus little "great" Addison Kate) Your sister, Trudi Goins, who still lives in your hometown of Louisville, KY, is brewing your favorite cup of hazelnut coffee. Your wife, Catherine, (best mom ever) is continuing to keep tabs on all of us!
Per your request and in keeping with your pragmatic nature, there will be no funeral as your body is being donated to a science program as a way to help future doctors and researchers. A reception will be held at a later date. If desired, donations may be made to either St. Jude's Hospital or .
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019