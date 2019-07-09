Services Cedar Bay Funeral Home 405 New Berlin Road Jacksonville , FL 32218-3826 (904) 714-1110 Resources More Obituaries for James Strickland Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Albert Strickland

Gone home, Jimmy Strickland. Born - James Albert Strickland, January 13, 1930. William Roy Strickland (Father) Mae Estelle Holland Strickland (Mother). Jimmy lived and died less than two miles from his childhood home on the Northside then known as Garden City (Dunn Ave./Lem Turner Rd). His first love was Country Music, then came hunting and fishing. Jimmy was a country boy. loved country music and it was his life for forty years. Beginning in his teens and into a 5-year tenure with the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Dixie a supply tender to our ships at war in ports around the world - Hawaii, Philippines, Japan, China, and the Korean conflict. Where the USS Dixie was Jimmy and Dixie Rhythm Aires were there building moral both on board and land at officer's clubs and the like. Upon returning to Dixie's homeport in San Diego CA. Jimmy left the Navy and began singing his style of country music to America working his way home. Arriving home 1953, not being well known in his hometown, he set about singing anytime or place which landed him a live 15-minute show on a newly opened TV channel 36. This gave exposure he needed. Soon Jimmy and the band were playing for store openings like Mc Duff Hardware, Winn-Dixie, The Holiday Inn, City functions and political rallies - even governors. And then came The Jimmy Strickland Show on Channel 4 (your local station) sponsored by the Copeland Sausage Company. Directed by Wendel Bissell/Virginia Adder Keys. Every Saturday night for 2 years Jimmy blessed our hearts with 30 minutes of his country sounds and many opry-star guests. There were appearances on The Grand Ole Opry. While being well received by audiences, critics applauded his voice and stage presence, but Nashville did not need another Eddie Arnold. That was so true. he did sound very much like his idol - the irreplaceable Eddie Arnold. Jimmy continued his career leaving a legacy of 13 recorded songs, some hitmakers on the Country Music charts. Jimmy's private life did suffer greatly during his country music career, there were however many wonderful occasions to be celebrated. Jimmy and Frances Lavern Carter (deceased 2009) married in 1956 they had two lovely daughters. First was Frances Darlynn Shadd born 1957 (deceased 2013) and Fimmie Doreen Rains born in 1960. There are two granddaughters, Christal and Alicia and six great brands, Cecilia, Alexis, Griffin, Lily, Violet, Chevy. Left to remember one sister Dolores S. Hickox (James) and niece Linda Sharon Harrison (Dennis) daughter of Charles (brother) & Marie Strickland (both deceased). It has been said, "The good men do is oft interred with their bones". Let us say further, A perfect God keeps a perfect record the grave is of no consequence. Special tribute from Jimmy and the family to Geri Thomas a friend and comforter. Jimmy is a member of Franklin Street Baptist Church, Pastor Terry Gore officiating the service at Cedar Bay Funeral Home, 11 O'clock, Friday, July 12, 2019, 405 New Berlin Road, Jax., FL. (904)714-1110.

