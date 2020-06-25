James Arnold

Arnold
James "Jim" Hamilton Arnold, 79, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020 at Brookdale Crown Point. Born on October 6, 1940 in Jacksonville, FL. Jim was a lifelong resident of historic Mandarin as well as northern St Johns County. He was a graduate of Dupont High School and attended the University of Florida where he was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. He later transferred to Jacksonville University and graduated in 1963. He spent his entire professional career working in solid waste management (Waste Management, Republic Waste, and Waste Pro). His passions were spending time on the ocean, as well as spending time with his horses and feeding the local wildlife on his beautiful farm.
He is preceded in death by his parents Martha Elizabeth and Horace Levering Arnold, his brother David Arnold, nephew Matthew Arnold, and his beloved horses Red and Cracker. He is survived by his two daughters Julia Arnold and Alicia Arnold, brother John Robinson Arnold, and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on July 1st from 11 am to 2 pm at Mandarin Community Club. 12447 Mandarin Road Jacksonville, FL 32223.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make donations in his honor to The Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
James "Jim" Hamilton Arnold, 79, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020 at Brookdale Crown Point. Born on October 6, 1940 in Jacksonville, FL. Jim was a lifelong resident of historic Mandarin as well as northern St Johns County. He was a graduate of Dupont High School and attended the University of Florida where he was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. He later transferred to Jacksonville University and graduated in 1963. He spent his entire professional career working in solid waste management (Waste Management, Republic Waste, and Waste Pro). His passions were spending time on the ocean, as well as spending time with his horses and feeding the local wildlife on his beautiful farm.
He is preceded in death by his parents Martha Elizabeth and Horace Levering Arnold, his brother David Arnold, nephew Matthew Arnold, and his beloved horses Red and Cracker. He is survived by his two daughters Julia Arnold and Alicia Arnold, brother John Robinson Arnold, and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on July 1st from 11 am to 2 pm at Mandarin Community Club. 12447 Mandarin Road Jacksonville, FL 32223.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make donations in his honor to The Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.