Hughes
James (Jimmy/Puffy) B. Hughes Jr., 91, a loving father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2020.
Jimmy was born on January 9, 1929, in Wilmington, NC to the late James Bettner Hughes and Ann Taliaferro Hughes. He graduated from New Hanover High School in Wilmington, NC, and received a business degree from Babson College in Boston, MA. Jimmy moved to Jacksonville, Florida with his dear, first cousin, John Winder Hughes, Jr., to begin his business career. He owned and operated Hughes Brothers Tire Company and Hughes Properties.
Jimmy was a long-standing member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church, North Carolina Yacht Club, and Timuquana Country Club where he enjoyed playing golf and cards with many friends. After retirement, Jimmy found joy in reading, fishing the St. Johns River, and traveling around the world. Norway became his favorite travel destination where he spent a few summers and joyfully joined the Polar Bear Plunge Club.
Jimmy was a southern gentleman; a kind and humble friend to many, young and old, always willing to offer a helping hand. He was a loving, devoted father and grandfather who gently shared many life lessons. His bright smile and thoughtful spirit will be greatly missed.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ann, and older brother, Walter Taliaferro. He is survived by his daughter, Ann Hughes Goldfield (David); grandchildren, Alexander and Hannah Goldfield; his cousin who was like a brother, John Winder Hughes, Jr.; nephews, Tolly (Jean) and Gaston (Gail); many great-nieces and nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be offered to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, St. Johns River Keepers, Community Hospice or a non-profit organization of your choice.
