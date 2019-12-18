|
Bosh
James Allen "Jim" Bosh passed away on December 15, 2019 at Baptist South Hospital, Jacksonville, FL after battling with cancer.
Jim is a Vietnam Cold War Veteran and a retired United States Navy Cryptologic Technician Maintenance Master Chief of 25 years' service. His decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, 3 Navy Commendation medals, Joint Service Achievement Medal, Navy Achievement Medal, Navy Expeditionary Service Medal, 2 National Defense Medals, 6 Good Conduct Medals, and the Command Master Chief Badge. His service spanned numerous locations world-wide and on the fast attack nuclear submarine, USS Pollack {SSN-603}. Prior to his naval service, he grew up in both LA & OH. In his early years of life, he was committed to family and friends, a dedicated member of the Salvation Army, and participated in numerus sports and school clubs. Mechanically intuitive and adept at electronics, he ultimately chose his profession within the Navy's Advanced Electronics Program. While in the Navy, he was an exemplary mentor to both young and old as a Girl Scout Troop master, American Legion Member, and an ambassador of community relations to many of the local population while stationed overseas. His passion for physical fitness extended in both coaching and participant of softball, football, volleyball, racquetball, and runner. Post naval service, Jim was a "Jack of all Trades." His superb leadership, sound management skills, and humorous motivational techniques were key in post military life. He was a hotel manager, service production manager, small boat assistant, assistant zoo keeper, general maintenance manager, and museum specialist. Lastly, and most important, he was a man of honor, respect, and pride; he was a dedicated family man, a dear and loving father, and an everlasting and loving husband. Jim is predeceased by his parents, Jay and Martha Bosh. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Stephanie Chery Bosh; 4 children, Sean (Stephanie) Bosh of CA, Brian (Angie) Bosh of AZ, Cherie (Greg) Hart of FL, and James R. Bosh of FL; 9 grandchildren, Fumiko Bosh, Catie Weaver, Courtney Weaver, Brandon Bosh, Jacob Bosh, Amethyst Sensing, Emily Bosh, Madison Bosh, and Emma Hart; and 1 great-granddaughter, Carsyn Smith. I addition, he is survived by his brothers, Richard bosh of NY, Larry Bosh of OH, and sister, Jennifer Bosh of NY.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218. Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
