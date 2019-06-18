BROWN

James T. "Sunshine" Brown, 88, passed away June 4, 2019. Born in Douglas, GA and moved to Jacksonville in 1940 where his Mom and Dad worked at the Jax. shipyards during WWII. His parents, wife Janet and son Rick preceded him in death. Survivors include his son Terry Brown, sister Wanda Brown Sneed, 1 grandson, 2 nieces and other relatives. Graduated from Andrew Jackson class of '48, and from Jax. University both with honors. He served in the U.S. Army and then went on to the Univ. of FL graduating with honors in Chemical Engineering. Sunshine loved life, people, was a big Gator fan, and loved dancing. He will be remembered for his love of dancing from Teen Town, the Pier and later he was a member of the Savoy Dance Club. He made friends wherever he went.

Sunshine requested no service but a happy get together. A celebration of life will be held from 3:00 to 6:00p.m., Friday, June 21st at River City Brewing Co.

Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home…

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 18 to June 19, 2019