Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 768-5215
Resources
More Obituaries for James Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Brown


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
James Brown Obituary
Brown
Mr. James C. Brown, Jr. "Cookie" was born on January 14, 1945 in Jacksonville, Florida. He will be forever loved and greatly missed by his daughter, Kim Wright (Delroy); granddaughters, Amari and Iman Wright; brothers, Kenneth Glover, Lawrence Brown (Michelle), Gregory Brown (Latrell), Kenneth Brown; several cousins, nieces, nephews; special devoted friend, Brenda Collier; dedicated friend, Joseph Jackson and a host of many friends. Visitation will be held in the mortuary on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 4-7PM. Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 9, at 11:00AM in the Circle of Faith Ministries. Interment in the Jacksonville National Cemetery. HOLMES-GLOVER-SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC, 4334 Brentwood Avenue, www.holmesgloversolomon.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -