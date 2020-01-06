|
Mr. James C. Brown, Jr. "Cookie" was born on January 14, 1945 in Jacksonville, Florida. He will be forever loved and greatly missed by his daughter, Kim Wright (Delroy); granddaughters, Amari and Iman Wright; brothers, Kenneth Glover, Lawrence Brown (Michelle), Gregory Brown (Latrell), Kenneth Brown; several cousins, nieces, nephews; special devoted friend, Brenda Collier; dedicated friend, Joseph Jackson and a host of many friends. Visitation will be held in the mortuary on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 4-7PM. Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 9, at 11:00AM in the Circle of Faith Ministries. Interment in the Jacksonville National Cemetery. HOLMES-GLOVER-SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC, 4334 Brentwood Avenue, www.holmesgloversolomon.com.
