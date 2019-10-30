|
James Christopher Bryan (Jimbo), passed away the morning of October 18, 2019. Born on December 18, 1957, he was 61 years old. Jimbo was born and raised in Jacksonville, FL. He was the fourth of seven children, who grew to be a southern man and lived in the Riverside area of Jacksonville his entire life. He made many life-long friends over the course of his time on this earth. In recent years, Jimbo developed some health issues that required several extended hospital stays. Jim is now in the best extended-care arrangement possible: He's in the Hands of our Lord. We'll miss and remember you, always. May you Rest In Peace for eternity. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Candy Bryan, and their two sons Eric Bryan (daughter Emily Bryan) and Connor Bryan. He is also survived by his older brothers, Robert Bryan Hobgood, and Wayne Bryan; and his sisters, Janie Bryan Bishop, Lynne Bryan Doueck, Kim Bryan, Holly Bryan, and Leigh Bryan Polster. His mother, Doris Bryan Hobgood went to be with the Lord and Jimbo on 10/26/2019. At this time, Jim's family is dealing with the grief of our loss. A Celebration of Life is being planned, and folks will be notified of the details as soon as they are arranged.
