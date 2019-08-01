|
|
Carroll
James "Pete" William Carroll, 74, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia, grew up in Jacksonville, served in the Coast Guard reserves, and graduated from Jacksonville University. Pete is survived by her wife of 42 years, Debra K. Carroll; 2 sons: Shaun (Amanda) Carroll and Christopher (Jennefer) Carroll; a sister, Elaine (Don) Morris; 6 granddaughters: Jordan, Sydney, Allison, Mallory, Elizabeth and Samantha. Family will receive friends 2-4 pm on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERMEAD FUNERAL HOME, 127 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, FL. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: or to . Please post words of comfort at www.hardage-giddensrivermead.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019