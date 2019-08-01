Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hardage-Giddens Rivermead Funeral Home
127 Blanding Blvd
Orange Park, FL 32073
(904) 264-2481
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hardage-Giddens Rivermead Funeral Home
127 Blanding Blvd
Orange Park, FL 32073
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Carroll


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
James Carroll Obituary
Carroll
James "Pete" William Carroll, 74, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia, grew up in Jacksonville, served in the Coast Guard reserves, and graduated from Jacksonville University. Pete is survived by her wife of 42 years, Debra K. Carroll; 2 sons: Shaun (Amanda) Carroll and Christopher (Jennefer) Carroll; a sister, Elaine (Don) Morris; 6 granddaughters: Jordan, Sydney, Allison, Mallory, Elizabeth and Samantha. Family will receive friends 2-4 pm on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERMEAD FUNERAL HOME, 127 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, FL. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: or to . Please post words of comfort at www.hardage-giddensrivermead.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now