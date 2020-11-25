1/
James Cline
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cline
James Coleman "Lotto" Cline, 71, passed away unexpectedly November 6, 2020, at his Jacksonville home surrounded by his family. He was born in Baltimore , Maryland in 1949 to Grace Isabelle Steele Cline and James Andrew Cline. Jamie was defined by his love of life, his boundless energy , and his fascination with all of God's creation. He is survived by his loving wife, Helen Harrison Cline, his son, Christopher , his sister Catherine Araujo, his brother, Tommy , sisters- in- law , and nieces and nephews who were the true joy of his life. A celebration of his life will be held Wednesday, December 2, at 2:30 p.m. at HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd. , Jacksonville Beach, FL, 32250.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home - Jacksonville Beach
1701 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
9042492374
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved