Cline
James Coleman "Lotto" Cline, 71, passed away unexpectedly November 6, 2020, at his Jacksonville home surrounded by his family. He was born in Baltimore , Maryland in 1949 to Grace Isabelle Steele Cline and James Andrew Cline. Jamie was defined by his love of life, his boundless energy , and his fascination with all of God's creation. He is survived by his loving wife, Helen Harrison Cline, his son, Christopher , his sister Catherine Araujo, his brother, Tommy , sisters- in- law , and nieces and nephews who were the true joy of his life. A celebration of his life will be held Wednesday, December 2, at 2:30 p.m. at HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd. , Jacksonville Beach, FL, 32250.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com