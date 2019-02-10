Home

Naugle Schnauss Funeral Home & Crematory Services
808 Margaret St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
(904) 683-9288
James Crockett Johnston Obituary
JOHNSTON
James Crockett Johnston passed away peacefully on January 29,2019 after an extended illness. He was born June 10, 1949 in Greenville, South Carolina to the late William Sedgewick and Frances Keen Johnston. Jim grew up in Jacksonville, Florida and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School. After attending the University of South Florida, he returned to Jacksonville and became an MAI Property Appraiser. Jim was an avid golfer and was a member of Timuquana Country Club for many years where he served as Golf Chairman. He also loved a good game of cards with his buddies in the 19th hole. Jim dearly loved his family and had a heart of gold and would do anything for anybody. Jim was a devout Christian his whole life and most recently a member of St. Matthews Catholic Church. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Nancy, his three children, Zachariah (Paige), Katherine Bruce (Craig) and Sarah Groom (Craig), three grandchildren, Caroline Johnston, Zachariah and Rhodes Groom. Jim is also survived by four brothers, William (Betsy), Franklin (Janice), Michael (Anne), Thomas (Mary Beth) and a sister, Mary Keane (Thomas). He is also survived by 19 loving nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on February 26, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery at 1:00. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Matthews Catholic Church or Community Hospice in Jacksonville.
Arrangements entrusted to Naugle Schnauss Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 808 Margaret Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32204, 904-683-9288

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 10, 2019
