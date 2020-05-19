James D. Tucker
Tucker
James D. Tucker "Jim" passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Jacksonville, FL. Obituary and service information to follow. Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home, 529 Kingsley Avenue, Orange Park, FL 32073, (904) 264-1233.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home
529 Kingsley Ave.
Orange Park, FL 32073
(904) 264-1233
