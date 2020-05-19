Tucker
James D. Tucker "Jim" passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Jacksonville, FL. Obituary and service information to follow. Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home, 529 Kingsley Avenue, Orange Park, FL 32073, (904) 264-1233.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
James D. Tucker "Jim" passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Jacksonville, FL. Obituary and service information to follow. Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home, 529 Kingsley Avenue, Orange Park, FL 32073, (904) 264-1233.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 19 to May 20, 2020.