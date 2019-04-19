|
WARRICK
James D. Warrick, 71 passed away April 11, 2019.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Celebration Church, 512 Kingsley Avenue, Orange Park, FL.
Jimmy is survived by son Jason; mother, Marjorie Brasch; sisters: Bonnie & Rita; brothers: Steven, David, Dean. Ex-wifes; Joyce McCollum and Susan Warrick; step-sons: Jonathan and Mark; grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by son, James Scott. Jimmy was employed with Armstrong Flooring, DuPont Zodiac and most recently a chef at Biltmore Estates, Ashville, NC and Jacksonville Jaguars. Family is requesting donations to Community Hospice, Jacksonville, FL were he was a volunteer.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 19, 2019